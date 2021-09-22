CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Life insurance helps care of our families

By Glen Mulready
Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last year and a half, many of us have experienced losses. The Oklahoma Insurance Department has lost three team members, and I, too, have experienced losses of family and friends. Losing colleagues and loved ones is emotional and reminds us of what really matters. It’s during these times...

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Help us report on insurance coverage for mental health care

The Dayton Daily News wants to learn about the experiences people have finding affordable mental health care covered by their insurance plan. Federal law generally requires that health insurance plans have equal mental health and physical health coverage, yet patients are still much more likely to go out-of-network providers for mental health and substance abuse treatment than for other conditions.
DAYTON, OH
money.com

Child Tax Credit Payments Are Helping Families Cope With the Child Care Crisis

The IRS's expanded child tax credit program is giving families hundreds of extra dollars every month, and research shows that the payments are pulling some households out of poverty, while enabling others to start businesses or simply pay for babysitters. One thing we're learning is that very few child tax...
EDUCATION
KZTV 10

PYM: Long Term Care Insurance

Long Term Care is protection we don't think of when we're young. But it can be incredibly valuable as we age. Beginning in your late 40's and early 50's is the advisable time to begin looking at what Long Term Care can do for you.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

It's life insurance awareness month

In the last year and a half, many of us have experienced losses. The Oklahoma Insurance Department has lost three team members, and I too have experienced losses of family and friends. Losing colleagues and loved ones is emotional and reminds us of what really matters. It’s during these times...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurance Policies#Oklahomans#Oid
Business Insider

Are life insurance premiums tax-deductible?

Life insurance premiums are generally not tax-deductible. However, if life insurance is a business expense, premiums may be tax deductible. Life insurance premiums may also be deductible if the beneficiary is a charitable organization. Policygenius can help you compare life insurance policies to find the right coverage for you, at...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WXII 12

Rising long-term care costs leave one Triad family asking for help

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Peter Romanov’s mother Ina has Alzheimer’s disease and has been in a long-term care facility since June 2020. "Mom pays $72,000 a year where she stays out of her pocket," Romanov said. "That goes away fast." Although she entered the facility with a healthy bank account, Ina...
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exploring your life insurance options

Life insurance can be an intimidating topic to talk about. September is Life Insurance Awareness Month and financial professional Brad Allen from Drake and Associates joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain why it might be time to get serious about exploring your life insurance options.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
finovate.com

FinovateFall 2021 / Amplify Life Insurance

Demo video will be available soon. How they describe themselves: Amplify helps people build wealth through permanent life insurance. We offer customers direct access to life insurance products where customers can invest tax-free through their life insurance and access it for anything they wish, while still protecting their families. We’ve built an intelligent customer journey with frictionless policy customization, pre-underwriting, and in-force policy management.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: Life insurance

Howard explains why what happens in Canada and Mexico affects U.S. cruise lines. If you liked "The Morning Show", the second season just dropped. UH researching how to better protect football players from head trauma. Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:43 AM HST. September is Concussion Awareness Month. The University...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Investopedia

Most consumers unsure if they have adequate life insurance coverage for family

A majority of consumers lack confidence that their life insurance coverage is enough for their beneficiaries, according to a new survey from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Key Takeaways. Many consumers are unsure if their life insurance coverage will be enough for their loved ones. Beneficiaries often need...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tech Times

Difference Between Whole Life Insurance And Term Life Insurance

There are a lot of differences between whole life insurance and term life insurance. Click now to read this guide on how to choose best term life insurance plans. Find Out The Difference Between Whole Life Insurance And Term Life Insurance. When you plan for the safeguard of your family's...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Extending the child tax credit will help families cope with life’s emergencies

I was planning to buy a toddler bed for my 18-month-old with my first child tax credit check. Then my car got a flat tire and that plan went out the window. Had I not received that check, I wouldn’t have had the money for that emergency. I was able to get the tire fixed […] The post Opinion: Extending the child tax credit will help families cope with life’s emergencies appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
RELATIONSHIPS
Investopedia

8 Common Life Insurance Riders

Riders are additional benefits that can be bought and added to a basic life insurance policy. They allow you to customize a policy and can provide several kinds of protection if you meet their conditions. Buying a rider means paying extra, but generally the additional premium is low because relatively...
ECONOMY
jocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Is My COLA Increase Based On My Current SS Benefit?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year’s payment. I’ve talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year’s payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Most insurance plans stop waiving costs of COVID hospitalizations

SAN DIEGO — If you're currently unvaccinated for COVID-19, get ready to start paying more for COVID hospital care and possibly health insurance. Early in the pandemic, many insurance companies were waiving the costs of hospital care for COVID patients. Now, most of those cost-waivers are coming to an end.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Check From Health Insurers: Why You May Get One

It’s been over six months since Congress last approved a stimulus check. Though a petition asking for more stimulus checks continues to gain support, it is now highly unlikely that there will be more federal stimulus checks. However, many Americans may still get one more stimulus payment, but this would come from health insurers. This coronavirus stimulus check from health insurers would come in the form of a rebate or check.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SignalsAZ

Family Caregiver Challenges: How Prescott’s Visiting Angels’ In-Home Care Helps

In Prescott, family caregivers may find themselves in need of some added assistance and they are not alone. Actually, in the US, more than 40 million people are actively caring for aging adults. Of those, about 90% are caring for aging members of their own families. The majority, 88%, according to a Pew Research study, find the care rewarding and not stressful. But that doesn’t mean family caregivers don’t need a little help.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy