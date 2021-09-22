CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue man pleads guilty to drug, gun and porn charges

New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — A 29-year-old Bellevue man pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal felonies that carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years, prosecutors said. Steve Godina Ochoa was arrested in February 2020 after a 13-year-old runaway told counselors that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her. When Bellevue police investigated the claims, they found methamphetamine, heroin and firearms in his vehicle.

