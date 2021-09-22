How to Create a Duplicate Image Detection System
Learn how to use perceptual hash functions and nearest neighbor searches to detect duplicate images. You might be wondering, “what’s the point of making a duplicate image detection system?”, well there are a few reasons why you might want to. These reasons include preventing copyright infringement to removing illegal or unwanted images from a web application [1]. Identifying illegal images has been a hot topic recently, with Apple announcing its plan to roll out a feature to detect CSAM in iOS 15 [2].towardsdatascience.com
