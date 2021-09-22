CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Create a Duplicate Image Detection System

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to use perceptual hash functions and nearest neighbor searches to detect duplicate images. You might be wondering, “what’s the point of making a duplicate image detection system?”, well there are a few reasons why you might want to. These reasons include preventing copyright infringement to removing illegal or unwanted images from a web application [1]. Identifying illegal images has been a hot topic recently, with Apple announcing its plan to roll out a feature to detect CSAM in iOS 15 [2].

