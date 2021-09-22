Tropical Depression 18 forms, expected to be Tropical Storm Sam later today; could become major hurricane by next week

Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday evening and could be a major hurricane by next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday and gain hurricane status by the weekend before being forecasted as a major hurricane on Monday, the NHC said. It currently has 35 mph winds as it moves west across the Atlantic at 15 mph. It’s unclear what impact, if any, it will have on land.

Depression 18 is expected to grow into a tropical storm later Thursday, taking on the name Sam.

Meanwhile, Peter fizzled out as a tropical depression Wednesday night and dissipated Thursday morning. Rose will likely follow soon in the Atlantic.

Peter and Rose, they both formed into tropical storms Sunday and both degenerated into depressions Tuesday.

Rose became a remnant low Thursday morning, but still has 35 mph sustained winds. The system is located about 1,300 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west-northwest at 10 mph. Forecasters expect Rose to slow down into Thursday as it moves north into the open Atlantic. The system should dissipate this weekend.

Also, to the north, the remnants of Odette remain a storm-force non-tropical low-pressure system located 600 miles west-northwest of the Azores. It could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the end of the week as it moves east and then south over warmer Atlantic waters. However, as the system south this weekend it is expected to encounter hostile hurdles in the form of strong upper-level winds preventing reformation. The NHC gives it a 50% chance of reformation in the next two days and a 60% in the next five.

So far, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with 17 named systems is the third most active behind 2020′s record year and 2005.

Staffer Lisa Maria Garza contributed to this report.

