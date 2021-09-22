Illinois Professor Charged For Allegedly Spitting On Black Woman Outside Grocery Store, Using Racial Slurs
An Illinois professor who was accused of allegedly spitting on a Black woman and using racial slurs against her and her young daughter was charged with a hate crime. Alberto Friedmann, 53, allegedly carried out the attack on Sept. 2 outside a suburban Chicago grocery store in the Oak Park area of the city. Friedmann teaches Neuro-Kinesiology at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, according to New York Daily News.www.ibtimes.com
