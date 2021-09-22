CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Professor Charged For Allegedly Spitting On Black Woman Outside Grocery Store, Using Racial Slurs

By Shreyashi Chakraborty
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois professor who was accused of allegedly spitting on a Black woman and using racial slurs against her and her young daughter was charged with a hate crime. Alberto Friedmann, 53, allegedly carried out the attack on Sept. 2 outside a suburban Chicago grocery store in the Oak Park area of the city. Friedmann teaches Neuro-Kinesiology at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, according to New York Daily News.

Randall Church
3d ago

why is it only black people are the one's who always complain about getting called names.you never here a white person say anything when blacks start calling them names.that proves who has the toughest skin and who don't get butthurt over the littlest things.

