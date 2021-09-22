Two Mississipi Men Set Out For Joyride In Vehicle Displaying 'Free Car' Sign; Find Body In Trunk

(from Roanoke PD) On September 17, 2021 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Norway Avenue NW. Responding officers located a vehicle crashed into a residence and an adult male in the vehicle. The adult male appeared to have been shot, and Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. A short time after officers arrived on Norway Avenue, they were notified that another adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Lewis Gale Hospital. It is believed that both of the men were injured in the same incident.

