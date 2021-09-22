Two Mississipi Men Set Out For Joyride In Vehicle Displaying 'Free Car' Sign; Find Body In Trunk
Two Mississippi men went for a joyride in a "free car," but were shocked to find a dead body in its trunk. The men spotted the car at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Byram with the keys inside and a "free car" sign on the windshield, Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart told WLBT-TV. The men then took the car for a joyride and upon reaching their destination, found the body inside the trunk.www.ibtimes.com
