Public Safety

Two Mississipi Men Set Out For Joyride In Vehicle Displaying 'Free Car' Sign; Find Body In Trunk

By Shreyashi Chakraborty
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Mississippi men went for a joyride in a "free car," but were shocked to find a dead body in its trunk. The men spotted the car at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Byram with the keys inside and a "free car" sign on the windshield, Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart told WLBT-TV. The men then took the car for a joyride and upon reaching their destination, found the body inside the trunk.

WJTV.com

Byram police arrest three for lying about ‘free car’ sign after man’s body found in trunk

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested three suspects in connection to the death of Anthony McCrillis, whose body was found inside a trunk of a car in Copiah County. Investigators said during the interviews of two persons of interest, they determined the statement given to Copiah County deputies about a visible “free car” sign on the victim’s vehicle were fake. Police said the statements were given by the persons of interest to avoid being arrested for auto theft.
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Body found in trunk of vehicle, police say

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle. The discovery was reported about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Pine Lawn Place, police said. The body was that of a 34-year-old man, who police said had been shot...
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
Magnolia State Live

Search for missing toddler ends as her body is found, dumped in rural Mississippi

Criminal investigators in Mississippi say they’ve found the body of a 2-year-old Louisiana toddler reported missing Friday. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed to Gulf Coast media outlets that the body of a girl believed to be missing 2-year-old Navaeh Allen was found in the Logtown area near Pearlington Sunday. She had been the subject of a search for the last two days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
lawofficer.com

‘Free car’ comes with body in trunk

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement authorities in Mississippi are investigating the death of a man whose body was loaded into the trunk of a vehicle and unwittingly transported to another county in a “free car.”. Two men who were not immediately identified found the vehicle in the city of...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
yourcentralvalley.com

BREAKING: BRPD confirms body found in Mississippi is missing two-year-old

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirms to BRProud that Gardner is the mother’s boyfriend. Nevaeh Allen’s body has been found in Hancock County in Mississippi, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. An autopsy will be performed and will determine the cause of death. BRPD confirmed the body with the FBI, Hancock County...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
wfirnews.com

Vehicle crashes in NW house; two men found shot

(from Roanoke PD) On September 17, 2021 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Norway Avenue NW. Responding officers located a vehicle crashed into a residence and an adult male in the vehicle. The adult male appeared to have been shot, and Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. A short time after officers arrived on Norway Avenue, they were notified that another adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Lewis Gale Hospital. It is believed that both of the men were injured in the same incident.
The Independent

Stepfather of missing Louisiana toddler arrested after body found in Mississippi

The stepfather of a toddler found dead in Mississippi has been arrested, say police.After being reported missing from her Louisiana home on Friday, the body of two-year-old Nevaeh Allen was found on Sunday in Hancock County, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Her cause of death was not released.According to Louisiana State Police, Nevaeh’s older siblings arrived home after school to find their apartment door open and the toddler not there. Nevaeh’s mother, Lanaya Cardwell, told reporters on Friday that she was at work when her daughter disappeared and that it was out of character for the little...
RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

Missing 2-Year-old Mississippi Girl Found Dead; Stepfather Arrested

The body of a 2-year-old child who was reported missing last week has been found in a remote area in Mississippi. The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Allen, was reported missing on Sept. 24. She was last seen with her stepfather, 30-year-old Phillip Gardner, around 1 p.m. when he put her down for a nap in the Baton Rouge neighborhood, said the 2-year-old’s mother, Lanaya Cardwell. When Cardwell’s oldest child came home after few hours, Nevaeh was missing and the door to the house was open. Gardner was found asleep, according to WREG.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man accused of beating horse, riding it until it collapsed. He faces felony animal abuse charge.

A Mississippi man faces a felony animal abuse charge for allegedly beating a horse with a knotted rope and riding it until it collapsed. On Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about a horse lying in a ditch being beaten with a red rope with a knot in it. They met Demarcus Lavelle Ikard, 24, of Adams County on scene.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

