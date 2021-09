Following the discovery of a significant hack, nearly 2 billion Google Chrome users were advised to update their browsers. Almost all Google Chrome users are at risk of being hacked as a result of this assault. Google verified the breach in a blog post after a new zero-day flaw was discovered in Google Chrome. Having already issued a warning on CVE-2021-30563, a zero-day vulnerability, and now another one has surfaced that is just as hazardous, if not more so. CVE-2021-37973 is the name of this vulnerability. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2021-37973 exists in the wild,” Google wrote on its blog.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO