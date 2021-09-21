CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols' 2023 target DeSean Bishop scores four touchdowns

By Ken Lay
 9 days ago
Tennessee 2023 football recruiting target DeSean Bishop recorded 350 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on 49 attempts to lead Karns High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) to a 41-34 victory against Campbell County.

Bishop also totaled 20 return yards.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back is the leading rusher in Knoxville area high school football.

Through five games in 2021, Bishop has recorded 1,467 yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, eight receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

Tennessee offered Bishop on June 6. He was offered by the Vols following his performance during a football camp at UT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niFJi_0c4JJazQ00

