Apple has doubled down its efforts on augmented reality, with various reports claiming that the company is expected to unveil two products in the aforementioned category. One would be a mixed reality headset, while the one would be a more sophisticated pair of AR glasses. It would make more sense for millions of users to use a pair of glasses as their daily driver, but it might take a while before the product sees a commercial release, according to a notable report.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO