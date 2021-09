The 200 block of W. Iron Avenue was beginning to look festive Friday as workers prepared for Saturday's Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair. While the majority of the activities will be in and around the Smoky Hill Musuem, 211 W. Iron Avenue, the event will kick off with a parade down nearby Santa Fe Avenue beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade is scheduled to begin at N. Elm Street and head south on Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at S. Santa Fe Avenue and W. South Street.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO