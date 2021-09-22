The LSU women’s basketball team will usher in a new era under head coach Kim Mulkey. The Louisiana native returned to her home state to take over the team. She left Baylor after 22 seasons and three national championships. In the first opportunity to see the women’s team, practice will be open to the public.

The first official LSU Women’s Basketball practice under head coach Kim Mulkey, scheduled for Wednesday, September 29, will be open for fans and media to attend on the main floor of the PMAC. The open practice will begin at 2 p.m. CT and fans, who are asked to wear masks while attending the practice, will be able to enter through the PMAC’s lower Southeast and Southwest entrances. When coming to campus, fans will be able to park in lot 104, next to the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The Tigers will have two exhibition games which will both be free for fans to attend. LSU is scheduled to host Langston on October 30 at 2 p.m. and Loyola on November 4 at 6 p.m.

Nine players return from last year’s team that finished 9-13 and 6-8 in SEC play. Mulkey hopes to turn their luck around after missing the NCAA Tournament a season ago. The top scorer from last season Khayla Pointer will return this season. Last year she averaged 16.9 points per game.

