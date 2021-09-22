Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House Will Return to Coral Gables

Coral Gables restaurant row will soon have a new arrival: Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House is back. Eating House, the restaurant Rapicavoli opened following his 2012 Chopped win, will make its official return at Giralda Plaza, where developers Marc Schwarzberg and Jose Ortega have since added several new restaurant concepts including Coyo Taco, Sweetgreens, La Sandwicherie, and the rooftop bar, Cebada.