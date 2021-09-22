CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coral Gables, FL

Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House Will Return to Coral Gables

By Nicole Danna
Miami New Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral Gables restaurant row will soon have a new arrival: Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House is back. Eating House, the restaurant Rapicavoli opened following his 2012 Chopped win, will make its official return at Giralda Plaza, where developers Marc Schwarzberg and Jose Ortega have since added several new restaurant concepts including Coyo Taco, Sweetgreens, La Sandwicherie, and the rooftop bar, Cebada.

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Coral Gables, FL
Lifestyle
Coral Gables, FL
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Nursing homes charging ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Nursing home and assisted living facilities are preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their residents and staff, while grappling with an acute labor shortage that's likely to get worse as a federal vaccine mandate takes effect. Expressing "how grateful we are that the Biden administration prioritized nursing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta#Liquor#Design#Food Drink#Eating House#New Times#Hotlanta#Pb J#Italian

Comments / 0

Community Policy