Marcus Rashford's social media usage added to GCSE curriculum

By Max Cooper
90min.com
 5 days ago

Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford will become part of the new GCSE curriculum, as students will study his use of his online platforms for their media studies course. Rashford is celebrated in the United Kingdom for the influential role he's played in raising awareness of child food poverty...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

BBC

GCSE media studies to cover Rashford's food campaign

Pupils starting media studies GCSEs this year will study Marcus Rashford's role as an influencer. The footballer and food campaigner's media impact will be included in the syllabus of the AQA exam board. It will focus on his use of social media to speak out on issues such as free...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Marcus Rashford still ‘a few weeks off’ despite return to training

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has missed all five games of the season so far after undergoing shoulder surgery over the summer. The 23-year-old struggled with the injury for the majority of last season and went under the knife following his involvement at this summer’s European Championship. Originally, a three-month...
SOCCER
BBC

Marcus Rashford inspires black history children's book

The racist abuse directed at England footballer Marcus Rashford has helped inspire a woman to write a children's book celebrating black history. Where Are You From? by barrister Sally Penni was created to coincide with Black History Month in October. She wrote it after Manchester United star Rashford's mural was...
SOCIETY
Marcus Rashford
Boris Johnson
SB Nation

Marcus Rashford back in training, and “ahead of schedule” in rehab

Marcus Rashford is well on the mend in his return from injury, and has begun training with the first team as well as continuing his rehabilitation after undergoing an operation at the end of the summer. Rashford sought help with a shoulder problem that had been lingering since last season, and elected to have an operation to fix the issue despite having to miss the first part of Manchester United’s new season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Marcus Rashford urges Boris Johnson to axe £20 Universal Credit cut

Marcus Rashford is urging Boris Johnson not to axe the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift. The Manchester United star warned (via Manchester Evening News): “Instead of removing vital support, we should be focusing on developing a long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic.”. Rashford, 23, is not only a household...
SOCCER
90min.com

Twitter reacts as Bruno Fernandes misses vital Man Utd penalty

That first loss of the season, which inevitably tastes bitter when you've had a good start. But it's borderline unpalatable when it arrives in the manner that Manchester United's first loss did against Aston Villa. A lively first half showed signs of promise, and despite not scoring, United were playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Indy100

Marcus Rashford challenges the government again - and people are wondering if another U-turn is imminent

After England footballer Marcus Rashford secured a U-turn from the prime minister on free school meals last year, speculation is rising that another reversal from No 10 may be coming after the sportstar turned his attention to Universal Credit.The Mirror reports that Rashford has called on Johnson to reverse his decision to scrap the £20 increase in Universal Credit payments next month – a rise which was introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.“Instead of removing vital support, we should be focusing on developing a long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic.“On October 6, millions lose a lifeline. It’s a...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of a return to contact training soon as the Manchester United and England forward continues his recovery from shoulder surgery. Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month. The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: “Happy...
SPORTS
punditarena.com

Marcus Rashford provides positive update on injury

The forward might be back on the pitch soon. Marcus Rashford has provided a positive update on his injury that has kept him out of the start of the season. Rashford had surgery in his shoulder after Euro 2020, with a large portion of Manchester United fans relieved to see him taking some time off, after what was a physically difficult season for him last year.
SOCCER
90min.com

Dortmund CEO admits it 'hurts my soul' to see Jadon Sancho benched at Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken about one of his former players, Jadon Sancho, and his struggles since joining new club Manchester United - admitting it 'hurts [his] soul' to see him struggling for game time. Sancho arrived at United from Dortmund in the summer for £73m, after a...
SOCCER
90min.com

Marcus Rashford issues update on shoulder surgery recovery

Marcus Rashford has issued an update on his recovery from shoulder injury, revealing that he could be back in training by the end of the week. The forward has not featured yet this season after undergoing the procedure following his England exploits at Euro 2020 in the summer. Rashford played with pain in his shoulder last campaign but still impressed, missing just one Premier League game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes pays the penalty as Aston Villa beat Manchester United

Aston Villa claimed just a second victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 38 years after Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty.The game had looked set to end goalless until the 88th minute, when defender Kortney Hause flicked a near-post header beyond David De Gea.OUR HAUSEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6HTvOF2U5x— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 25, 2021Hause, in the side because Axel Tuanzebe was ineligible to face his parent club, went from hero to villain in the space of a couple of minutes when he handled Fernandes’ cross but the playmaker sent his spot-kick high over the bar.It was a second home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United allowed fans to dream big but three defeats in four games have ramped up the pressure ahead of Villarreal's Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. There is no need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hit the panic button yet, with his side just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six matches. But there are worrying signs for the Red Devils, who must rediscover their mojo quickly after a shock reverse in their Champions League opener against Young Boys, a League Cup exit to West Ham and Saturday's defeat against Aston Villa. The one result that breaks up that nasty sequence was a 2-1 victory at West Ham, but that only came courtesy of a late winner and a David de Gea penalty save in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE

