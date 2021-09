The 14th annual Art Extravaganza will be at AJ Powers Memorial Lodge/Plank Road Station on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a flyer advertising the event, vendors with a variety of goods will cover the grounds at the Art Extravaganza. Any vendors wanting to book a space can go to Plankroadstation.com and download a major events application.