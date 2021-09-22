Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing from January

Some Premier League clubs such as Chelsea have already installed rail seating in sections of their ground.

After a campaign described as having gone to “extra time, penalties and more than a few replays” fans’ groups have finally been able to declare victory after safe standing was approved for use at Premier League and Championship grounds.

Clubs in the top two flights of English football, where all-seat stadia are mandatory, can now apply to introduce areas where fans can stand, the Sports Ground Safety Association (SGSA) has announced. Several Premier League clubs have already installed the necessary infrastructure and, if their applications are approved, standing will return from 1 January.

The Football Supporters’ Association has been calling for safe standing ever since Lord Justice Taylor, after the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, issued his report on improving the safety of fans at grounds. Its chief executive, Kevin Miles, said Wednesday’s decision, backed by government, was a landmark moment.“We are beyond delighted to finally claim a win for the FSA’s safe standing campaign after extra time, penalties and more than a few replays and postponements,” he said. “Today’s announcement is the result of prolonged and sustained campaigning by football fans – a victory for ordinary people with ordinary jobs who refused to accept the Taylor Report’s contention that standing could not be managed safely.”

The sports minister, Nigel Huddleston, said the decision fulfilled a manifesto commitment from the Conservative government. “With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress,” he said. “I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme during the second half of this season.”

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

The Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves have installed rail seating, one model of safe standing approved by the SGSA. Similar projects involving barriers will be acceptable. Arsenal are due to consult with fans on the opportunity next week.

To qualify for a licence clubs must meet a range of criteria, including having the necessary infrastructure in home and away areas, allowing fans to sit or stand in the areas (although this does not guarantee the right to see the game while sitting), and ensuring the areas do not affect the view for other fans, including those with disabilities.