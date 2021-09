If there’s one feeling in golf that keeps us hooked and falling in love with the game all over again, it’s the feeling of a well-struck shot, then looking up and seeing the ball towering in the air. They’re the kind of shots that you remember, and if you go to Tour events, probably the first thing you notice. There’s just something about sending a ball into flight that sticks with us.

