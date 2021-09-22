Mike Veny: “Stop chasing the passion”

Stop chasing the passion. Oh, I just said something controversial there. Yes. Stop chasing the passion. Do things you’re passionate about. I actually think that is nonsense and it’s not accurate. It’s not accurate. Here’s what I think would be better. Most people can tell you what they’re passionate about, but very few can tell you what their natural gifts are learning, what your natural gifts are, is so important. And we all have natural gifts. And even if you don’t think it’s a gift, you probably know what I’m talking about. Maybe it’s something that you can do effortlessly just better than most people. You know you lose track of time when you do that thing. And here’s the thing. When you discover what those gifts are. I encourage you to become a servant to those gifts because if you become a servant to your gifts, the byproduct is passion.