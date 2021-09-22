CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Veny: “Stop chasing the passion”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Stop chasing the passion. Oh, I just said something controversial there. Yes. Stop chasing the passion. Do things you’re passionate about. I actually think that is nonsense and it’s not accurate. It’s not accurate. Here’s what I think would be better. Most people can tell you what they’re passionate about, but very few can tell you what their natural gifts are learning, what your natural gifts are, is so important. And we all have natural gifts. And even if you don’t think it’s a gift, you probably know what I’m talking about. Maybe it’s something that you can do effortlessly just better than most people. You know you lose track of time when you do that thing. And here’s the thing. When you discover what those gifts are. I encourage you to become a servant to those gifts because if you become a servant to your gifts, the byproduct is passion.

tkmagazine.com

Jenny Defines Passion

Jenny Torrence owns Pinkadilly, Serendipity and Jenny’s Pop-Up On The Block in the historic North Topeka business district—NOTO. She realized early on that she controls her own destiny, so she tries to always focus on the positive. “A big thing to me is the power of your brain,” Jenny said....
TOPEKA, KS
Thrive Global

Dara Levy of DERMAFLASH: “Passion”

Passion. Everyone has a great idea at some point, but to take an idea and turn it into an actual thing requires passion and drive. It’s the number one attribute you see in a founder. I’m not a sit-around-and-wait-for-anything kind of gal. If I want it and it’s not out there, I make it happen. Everyone has the power to manifest their own destiny.
SKIN CARE
Daily Californian

Fusing passion with profession

Funky fades, shaved designs, pink hair, blue hair, mohawks, mullets and teased tresses — these images filled my dreams of becoming a hairstylist since I was 10 years old, providing me with an early peek into the person I would one day become. Nine years later, I realized my dream....
BERKELEY, CA
Malcolm Gladwell
Thrive Global

Marisa Fanelli: “A journal”

A journal. As you record the days of your life, you’ll realize that you’ve survived tough times, and you can do it again. You’ll also realize that life was once good, and the potential for it to be good again is always there. So often we forget how incredibly powerful we are, and revisiting the past reminds us of our strengths and successes. What we’ve survived once, we can survive again. Where we thrived once, we can thrive again.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Christin Collins: “I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out”

I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out. And to do it again. And again. And again. At first, it just hurt, a lot. But with time, I was able to release these emotions with more ease. I realized that I was not this emotion, but the soul who was experiencing these emotions. By releasing these emotions, the healing began. Be. Feel. Release and heal.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Rick Ornelas Of I Spark Change: “Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside ”

Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside — As I said in an answer above, many people search the world, looking for happiness, and never find it in other people, places, or things. They are looking in the wrong place. The only place you will find happiness is within yourself. You simply need to make the conscious choice to be happy. Ever see a person doing strenuous manual labor and they are singing or whistling while they work? Their happiness is coming from inside as they choose to find joy in the work.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Jill Liberman: “Gratitude”

Gratitude. Be thankful for everything. What you take for granted someone else is praying for. Appreciate everything. Every day may not be good, but you can find something good in each day if you look. For example, no one is happy to get a flat tire, but if you do, be appreciative you have a car. Be glad that’s all it is- just a flat tire. Be grateful it can be fixed.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Shelly Wilson: “Do what you love”

Do what you love — Take time to invest energy in the perceived small things, especially if they make you happy and bring you joy. A small time investment has an immeasurable return of investment. This may include donating your time by volunteering at an animal shelter, hospital, school or other place. Additionally, do something because you love it even though you may not be paid for doing it.
PODCAST
Thrive Global

Jean Bromage Of Reiki Essence Healing Arts: “Pleasure”

Pleasure. Pleasure is my number one tool for experiencing more joy. Many people practice gratitude by writing down a list of what they are grateful for in a journal. I really like this practice and living with gratitude is a part of the mindfulness tools we work with in Reiki. However, pleasure takes this practice a step further and helps you to embody joy.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Elizabeth Shutty Of ‘Deprogram Your Mind’: “Dream”

Dream. Hope is the bedrock of happiness. When we wake up looking forward to the day, next week, next year and our life to come, we experience joy. When a person is focused on fear, they don’t have time to dream. In fact, there are people who don’t even allow themselves to dream for fear they won’t achieve them. This is a shame. Our dreams should be expressed from the top of every mountain. It is why we are alive! We want to dream and chase dreams and feel purpose. So dream. Makes plans. Dream more. Imagine the life of your dreams and tell everyone, no matter how small or big they are. Your optimism will have a ripple effect on those around you and you will spread happiness and joy through your dreams alone. Happy Dreaming 🙂
IPHONE
Thrive Global

Debbie Gisonni: “Playtime ”

Playtime — Playing is not just for kids. As an adult, it helps connect you to your inner child — that joyous, loving person you left behind years ago. All of a sudden, all thoughts of worry or fear are replaced with fun and joy. Think about what you loved to do as a child, teen, or young adult. It’s usually something creative or physical. Something that makes your heart smile and your head forget about time. It could be riding a horse, painting, running, making model planes, playing the piano, cooking, or even taking a long bubble bath.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Jayne Jaudon Ferrer: “Spend time with young children”

Spend time with young children. There’s a poem in my first book about the healing power of baby giggles, but conversations with toddlers and preschoolers can have a similar effect. At that age, there’s no pretense; you just get raw honesty and unrestrained jubilation. It’s absolutely cathartic. It sometimes feels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ceoworld.biz

What are Your Passion and Purpose?

I enjoyed listening to Oprah Winfrey’s commencement speech, 2013 at Harvard University. There are several takeaways from her thought-provoking and inspiring speech. An idea flashed on my mind to write an article to identify the true purpose and calling. Many people don’t realize their true purpose and calling resulting in struggling throughout their lives.
JOBS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Passion for Math Inspires Teenager to Write Book

A high school senior in Frisco has a long list of credits to her name - author, tutor, philanthropist - and she's using her talents for something good. Shreya Bhandari published her own math book. "Addition Workbook For Kids" promises to "give students all the practice they need in order to excel" and is sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. It wasn't enough, though, for Shreya to write and publish the book. The student at Independence High School wanted to share her passion for education.
FRISCO, TX
Thrive Global

Kelly Daubach Of ANU Business Coaching: “Compassion”

Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!. It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Tammy Graves Molinelli: “We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters”

We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters: When you know who you are and focus on all that’s good about yourself from a place of love, happiness and joy will follow. It’s because what you think precedes actions and behavior. When you love yourself you attract love. When you set an intent to feel Joy and Happiness in your life you attract Joy and Happiness through your thoughts and consequential actions. When you can create joyful and happy states of mind and picture feeling that in the future you create that as your reality.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Morning Love: Beverly Wolff 🍑

When love is meant for a particular vibe, how do you cope? To be struck with love. What does that mean, entirely? Does it equate to being hit by a gigantic lightening bolt, and immediately feeling the awakening of life? Does it equate to moving through an entirely different tier for understanding what love means? Truly and deeply, what does it mean to be love struck?
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Unni Turrettini: “Self-worth”

Self-worth: Social isolation or disconnection is directly linked to our sense of self-worth. Paraphrasing Brené Brown, when someone says they are lonely, what they are really saying is “I don’t believe I’m worthy of love and connection.”. What that means is that the foundation for connecting with other people is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Carrie Leaf: “Social support system”

Social support system: Who are your strongest, most reliable, and healthy supports? Are you talking to them? Are you seeing them? Do they know how you are doing? Let them in, turn to them, be vulnerable and honest. Connect. Give and receive love. No one on their deathbed wishes that they had worked more…..they wish that they had spent more quality time with loved ones. Think on that.
MENTAL HEALTH

