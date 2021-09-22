CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talia Dashow: “Celebrate Your Wins”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Your Wins: It is a survival trait to notice what’s wrong. We all do it, automatically, and that’s how we’ve survived so long. But there is much less evolutionary support behind seeing what’s right. Therefore, we have to do it intentionally. This means noticing when we do something brave, or trustworthy, or new, or exceptionally well. It means not just writing it down, but rolling around and luxuriating in it so that we can cement it in our minds. It means telling someone else about our wins, someone who will celebrate with us and not try to tear us down. It means writing down what we’re grateful for that we already have. We need to do some intentional work to move our minds away from the negative and towards the positive.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Thrive Global

Elizabeth Lewis Of Brand, Style & Bloom: “Understand what you really want”

Understand what you really want: Now that you have a better understanding of your current state, it’s time to think about your future. Many of us have been told what things we need to be happy (i.e. lots of money, a big house, etc.), but the secret to happiness is knowing what that looks like for YOU. Grab some visual inspiration to help you and make a vision board to answer this question: what does a joyful life look like to you in 6 months to a year? Or even 3–5 years? Give yourself some time because change takes time, but once you have an understanding of what you want, you’ll likely feel a mood boost right away.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrive Global

Elizabeth Shutty Of ‘Deprogram Your Mind’: “Dream”

Dream. Hope is the bedrock of happiness. When we wake up looking forward to the day, next week, next year and our life to come, we experience joy. When a person is focused on fear, they don’t have time to dream. In fact, there are people who don’t even allow themselves to dream for fear they won’t achieve them. This is a shame. Our dreams should be expressed from the top of every mountain. It is why we are alive! We want to dream and chase dreams and feel purpose. So dream. Makes plans. Dream more. Imagine the life of your dreams and tell everyone, no matter how small or big they are. Your optimism will have a ripple effect on those around you and you will spread happiness and joy through your dreams alone. Happy Dreaming 🙂
IPHONE
Amy Cuddy
Thrive Global

Rick Ornelas Of I Spark Change: “Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside ”

Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside — As I said in an answer above, many people search the world, looking for happiness, and never find it in other people, places, or things. They are looking in the wrong place. The only place you will find happiness is within yourself. You simply need to make the conscious choice to be happy. Ever see a person doing strenuous manual labor and they are singing or whistling while they work? Their happiness is coming from inside as they choose to find joy in the work.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Christin Collins: “I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out”

I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out. And to do it again. And again. And again. At first, it just hurt, a lot. But with time, I was able to release these emotions with more ease. I realized that I was not this emotion, but the soul who was experiencing these emotions. By releasing these emotions, the healing began. Be. Feel. Release and heal.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Uc Berkeley#Working Hours#Fish#Thrive Academy
Thrive Global

Marisa Fanelli: “A journal”

A journal. As you record the days of your life, you’ll realize that you’ve survived tough times, and you can do it again. You’ll also realize that life was once good, and the potential for it to be good again is always there. So often we forget how incredibly powerful we are, and revisiting the past reminds us of our strengths and successes. What we’ve survived once, we can survive again. Where we thrived once, we can thrive again.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Jacob Kearnes Of Greenif-i: “Connect with nature”

Of course, my first suggestion would be to connect with nature. Research shows that it can quite literally change your mood and reduce any negative emotions that you may have. This is especially helpful during current times. By spending the majority of our time indoors, we’re depriving ourselves of this essential connection that is vital for our health and mental wellbeing. Despite what’s going on in the world, if you can prioritize getting outside every once in a while, you’ll feel much better for it.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Jayne Jaudon Ferrer: “Spend time with young children”

Spend time with young children. There’s a poem in my first book about the healing power of baby giggles, but conversations with toddlers and preschoolers can have a similar effect. At that age, there’s no pretense; you just get raw honesty and unrestrained jubilation. It’s absolutely cathartic. It sometimes feels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Jean Bromage Of Reiki Essence Healing Arts: “Pleasure”

Pleasure. Pleasure is my number one tool for experiencing more joy. Many people practice gratitude by writing down a list of what they are grateful for in a journal. I really like this practice and living with gratitude is a part of the mindfulness tools we work with in Reiki. However, pleasure takes this practice a step further and helps you to embody joy.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Shelly Wilson: “Do what you love”

Do what you love — Take time to invest energy in the perceived small things, especially if they make you happy and bring you joy. A small time investment has an immeasurable return of investment. This may include donating your time by volunteering at an animal shelter, hospital, school or other place. Additionally, do something because you love it even though you may not be paid for doing it.
PODCAST
Thrive Global

Tammy Graves Molinelli: “We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters”

We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters: When you know who you are and focus on all that’s good about yourself from a place of love, happiness and joy will follow. It’s because what you think precedes actions and behavior. When you love yourself you attract love. When you set an intent to feel Joy and Happiness in your life you attract Joy and Happiness through your thoughts and consequential actions. When you can create joyful and happy states of mind and picture feeling that in the future you create that as your reality.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Jacqueline Pirtle: “Choose”

Choose: Nothing ever goes on without a choice being made first — no cake is baked without someone choosing to bake it, no bed is made without someone choosing to make it, and no life is filled with happiness without someone choosing to be happy. It sometimes feels like it is so...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Kelly Daubach Of ANU Business Coaching: “Compassion”

Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!. It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Erica Thompson Of Organized by Design: “Reduce Visual Chaos”

Reduce Visual Chaos: Put all of your toys away. That means computers, iPads, books, coffee mugs and more. A clean and organized environment will immediately reduce distraction. Clearing the decks at home is critical to accessing creativity. Creativity is the best fuel against burnout. Every single profession requires creativity! It’s not just for artists.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrive Global

Morning Poetic Wellness: Slim Bryant 🍑

Yums in the morning, yums for tonight, grant me the stillness for a yum yum’s delight. The tide has come for a delicious new taste; make sure one hurries, as there is no time to, waste. Future love surrounds us, for the sensory runs, high. Over and over, into a...
LIFESTYLE
