Talia Dashow: “Celebrate Your Wins”

Celebrate Your Wins: It is a survival trait to notice what’s wrong. We all do it, automatically, and that’s how we’ve survived so long. But there is much less evolutionary support behind seeing what’s right. Therefore, we have to do it intentionally. This means noticing when we do something brave, or trustworthy, or new, or exceptionally well. It means not just writing it down, but rolling around and luxuriating in it so that we can cement it in our minds. It means telling someone else about our wins, someone who will celebrate with us and not try to tear us down. It means writing down what we’re grateful for that we already have. We need to do some intentional work to move our minds away from the negative and towards the positive.