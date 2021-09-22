Dr. Victoria Harris: “Wonder”
Wonder. To have a childlike wonder for the world can change our perspective. Finding joy in small miracles such as a beautiful sunset, a family meal, or a walk with your dog can help us feel happier. When Victor Frankl, a psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, described what kept people going in the concentration camp he was in, it was the joy taken in the small things. We are meaning-making beings and finding meaning in aspects of life such as beauty or love can help us feel more connected. Allow yourself to enjoy small pleasures and don’t feel guilty.thriveglobal.com
