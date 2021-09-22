CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Victoria Harris: “Wonder”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonder. To have a childlike wonder for the world can change our perspective. Finding joy in small miracles such as a beautiful sunset, a family meal, or a walk with your dog can help us feel happier. When Victor Frankl, a psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, described what kept people going in the concentration camp he was in, it was the joy taken in the small things. We are meaning-making beings and finding meaning in aspects of life such as beauty or love can help us feel more connected. Allow yourself to enjoy small pleasures and don’t feel guilty.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Thrive Global

Carrie Leaf: “Social support system”

Social support system: Who are your strongest, most reliable, and healthy supports? Are you talking to them? Are you seeing them? Do they know how you are doing? Let them in, turn to them, be vulnerable and honest. Connect. Give and receive love. No one on their deathbed wishes that they had worked more…..they wish that they had spent more quality time with loved ones. Think on that.
Thrive Global

Jacqueline Pirtle: “Choose”

Choose: Nothing ever goes on without a choice being made first — no cake is baked without someone choosing to bake it, no bed is made without someone choosing to make it, and no life is filled with happiness without someone choosing to be happy. It sometimes feels like it is so...
Thrive Global

Jill Liberman: “Gratitude”

Gratitude. Be thankful for everything. What you take for granted someone else is praying for. Appreciate everything. Every day may not be good, but you can find something good in each day if you look. For example, no one is happy to get a flat tire, but if you do, be appreciative you have a car. Be glad that’s all it is- just a flat tire. Be grateful it can be fixed.
Thrive Global

Rick Ornelas Of I Spark Change: “Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside ”

Realize that Joy and Happiness come from inside — As I said in an answer above, many people search the world, looking for happiness, and never find it in other people, places, or things. They are looking in the wrong place. The only place you will find happiness is within yourself. You simply need to make the conscious choice to be happy. Ever see a person doing strenuous manual labor and they are singing or whistling while they work? Their happiness is coming from inside as they choose to find joy in the work.
Thrive Global

Dr. Kamila Sip Of NeuroLeadership Institute Group: “Laugh!”

Laugh! Whenever you can, at whatever you can. While work stress can feel overwhelming, finding humor in adversity helps take the sting out of it. Millions of Americans are returning to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?
Thrive Global

Marisa Fanelli: “A journal”

A journal. As you record the days of your life, you’ll realize that you’ve survived tough times, and you can do it again. You’ll also realize that life was once good, and the potential for it to be good again is always there. So often we forget how incredibly powerful we are, and revisiting the past reminds us of our strengths and successes. What we’ve survived once, we can survive again. Where we thrived once, we can thrive again.
Thrive Global

Christin Collins: “I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out”

I then learned to breathe it all in, and exhale it out. And to do it again. And again. And again. At first, it just hurt, a lot. But with time, I was able to release these emotions with more ease. I realized that I was not this emotion, but the soul who was experiencing these emotions. By releasing these emotions, the healing began. Be. Feel. Release and heal.
Thrive Global

Dr. Jon Kolkin: “The key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM”

In my opinion, the key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. It is human nature to instinctively share the pain and distress of others (affective empathy). However, repeatedly absorbing someone else’s emotions can be toxic, particularly if we are not adept at monitoring how our body and mind are responding to trauma (emotional awareness). When faced with stressful situations it is crucial to calm the body and mind, recruit the more rational portions of our brains, process the information with clarity, and summon wisdom in our effort to formulate and carry out a compassionate response. If we fail to embrace this strategy, we risk empathic distress, physical and emotional illness, ineffective engagement, burnout and social withdrawal.
Thrive Global

Jean Bromage Of Reiki Essence Healing Arts: “Pleasure”

Pleasure. Pleasure is my number one tool for experiencing more joy. Many people practice gratitude by writing down a list of what they are grateful for in a journal. I really like this practice and living with gratitude is a part of the mindfulness tools we work with in Reiki. However, pleasure takes this practice a step further and helps you to embody joy.
Thrive Global

Dr. Inna Post Of Inna Post & Associates: “Don’t necessarily perceive stress to be your enemy”

Most importantly, don’t necessarily perceive stress to be your enemy. We’re talking about managing stress, not getting rid of it completely! We’re programmed by evolution to crave a certain amount of stress. That’s why we like roller coasters and scary movies. The optimal level of stress feels good. What’s important is to maintain a good balance. To continue the metaphor I just used, feeling stressed helps us build our resilience “muscles.” Instead of skipping the gym altogether, do a set of heavy exercises, and then take a rest to let your intellectual muscles recuperate. By keeping a good balance, you’ll stay strong and resilient through any challenge that comes your way.
Thrive Global

Unni Turrettini: “Self-worth”

Self-worth: Social isolation or disconnection is directly linked to our sense of self-worth. Paraphrasing Brené Brown, when someone says they are lonely, what they are really saying is “I don’t believe I’m worthy of love and connection.”. What that means is that the foundation for connecting with other people is...
Thrive Global

Debbie Gisonni: “Playtime ”

Playtime — Playing is not just for kids. As an adult, it helps connect you to your inner child — that joyous, loving person you left behind years ago. All of a sudden, all thoughts of worry or fear are replaced with fun and joy. Think about what you loved to do as a child, teen, or young adult. It’s usually something creative or physical. Something that makes your heart smile and your head forget about time. It could be riding a horse, painting, running, making model planes, playing the piano, cooking, or even taking a long bubble bath.
Thrive Global

Dr. Sam Goldstein: “Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness”

Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness. Develop effective communication and other important relationship skills. Develop solid problem solving and decision-making skills. Establish realistic goals and expectations for yourself. Learn from both success and failure. Mistakes are a valuable source of knowledge. It sometimes feels like it is...
Thrive Global

Jacob Kearnes Of Greenif-i: “Connect with nature”

Of course, my first suggestion would be to connect with nature. Research shows that it can quite literally change your mood and reduce any negative emotions that you may have. This is especially helpful during current times. By spending the majority of our time indoors, we’re depriving ourselves of this essential connection that is vital for our health and mental wellbeing. Despite what’s going on in the world, if you can prioritize getting outside every once in a while, you’ll feel much better for it.
Thrive Global

Shelly Wilson: “Do what you love”

Do what you love — Take time to invest energy in the perceived small things, especially if they make you happy and bring you joy. A small time investment has an immeasurable return of investment. This may include donating your time by volunteering at an animal shelter, hospital, school or other place. Additionally, do something because you love it even though you may not be paid for doing it.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wondering…what if…?

What if Democrats and Republicans stopped demonizing each other and started working together to do what they were elected to do? And how did it happen that for the first time in our democracy, a president has refused to acknowledge the peaceful transfer of power and has convinced his followers that he is still president?
Thrive Global

Dr. Bethany Cook: “Ask for help”

Ask for help. Burnout happens when someone feels like they are carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders with no help, understanding, compassion or empathy. Often individuals who are suffering do so in silence as they incorrectly perceive asking for help as a weakness. On the same note, talking to a toxic boss might not be helpful but going above them or speaking to a colleague may prove useful in getting the ball rolling to make things better. You can also reach out to a therapist and problem solve ways to cope with the situation. Therapy doesn’t mean you do it “forever.” It means you are in a situation where you need outside eyes to help you navigate the dense forest.
Thrive Global

Elizabeth Lewis Of Brand, Style & Bloom: “Understand what you really want”

Understand what you really want: Now that you have a better understanding of your current state, it’s time to think about your future. Many of us have been told what things we need to be happy (i.e. lots of money, a big house, etc.), but the secret to happiness is knowing what that looks like for YOU. Grab some visual inspiration to help you and make a vision board to answer this question: what does a joyful life look like to you in 6 months to a year? Or even 3–5 years? Give yourself some time because change takes time, but once you have an understanding of what you want, you’ll likely feel a mood boost right away.
