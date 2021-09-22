Dr. Victoria Harris: “Wonder”

Ask for help. Burnout happens when someone feels like they are carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders with no help, understanding, compassion or empathy. Often individuals who are suffering do so in silence as they incorrectly perceive asking for help as a weakness. On the same note, talking to a toxic boss might not be helpful but going above them or speaking to a colleague may prove useful in getting the ball rolling to make things better. You can also reach out to a therapist and problem solve ways to cope with the situation. Therapy doesn’t mean you do it “forever.” It means you are in a situation where you need outside eyes to help you navigate the dense forest.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO