Electric Last Mile secures 1,000 units order for urban delivery van

By Reuters
 5 days ago
An Electric Last Mile Solutions UD-1 electric commercial van is seen in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., in this undated photo. REUTERS/Ben Klayman/File Photo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (ELMS.O) said on Wednesday it has secured a purchase order for 1,000 units of its urban delivery van from distribution partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Shares of the Michigan-based electric vehicle company were up nearly 7% at $7.63 in premarket trading.

The purchase order comes after the company commenced production of its all-electric delivery van on Sept. 20.

Electric Last Mile, which went public through a SPAC merger in June, said it plans to ship first few units on Sept. 28 from its Mishawaka, Indiana facility.

Last month, the company said despite a delay in closing the merger and global supply chain challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is on track for its full year 2022 production targets.

