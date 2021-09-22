CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID deaths surge in state that reported more deaths than births in 2020

By Arielle Mitropoulos
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

After weeks of rising coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, there are signs that Alabama's latest coronavirus surge may be starting to abate. However, the reprieve comes at a high cost -- with the state now experiencing a near record-breaking surge in virus-related deaths.

"We are seeing a decrease in the number of patients that are in the hospital, but unfortunately, it's not because all of them are getting better and going home to their families... These patients are dying," Dr. Kierstin Kennedy, chief of hospital medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, told ABC News.

Statewide, there are now more than 2,100 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, and intensive care unit capacity also remains tight, with 97% of ICU beds currently in use, according to federal data.

Although numbers are now coming down, said Kennedy, this surge is different from the last one, because "patients are so sick," and are thus requiring longer stays.

Advertiser/Imagn/USA TODAY Network - PHOTO: Kathy Hall takes information as Southeast Alabama Area Health Education Center does free rural drive through COVID-19 testing at Good Hope Baptist Church near Eclectic, Ala., Nov. 2, 2020.

"A lot of our patients that are in the acute-care settings are getting worse and requiring the ICU. I think overall, the need for ICU beds remains high across the state," Kennedy added.

Because more than 74% of the Alabama's elderly population chose to be vaccinated, they have fared better throughout this latest surge, Kennedy said. However, this latest wave has also been a particularly disconcerting experience, she added, because the patient population is much younger, and primarily consisting of unvaccinated people.

"These patients are as sick if not sicker than elderly patients, they're staying in the hospital longer and they're dying at an alarming rate," Kennedy said. "It's unlike anything that I've seen."

The new surge comes as recent data revealed that for the first time in Alabama's history, there were more deaths than births in 2020.

"Here in Alabama, we continue to see deaths at a really high rate. ... 2020 is going to be the first year that we know of in the history of our state where we actually had more deaths than births -- our state literally shrunk in 2020," Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris reported during a press conference on Friday.

In 2020, data showed that 64,714 Alabama residents died and only 57,641 were born. Even in World War II or the 1918 flu pandemic , there was never a time that deaths exceeded births, Harris added.

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Scott Harris, Alabama's State Health Officer, discusses his state's vaccination data in his office, June 29, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala.

"It's certainly possible that could happen this year as well if we continue at the same rate that we're seeing now," Harris noted.

Even as the situation shows signs of improvement, the country is entering flu season, and public health measures have been considerably relaxed in Alabama.

"At this point, we're just kind of bracing ourselves, as we see the resumption of college football and people out in large numbers, and wondering how that is going to fare, as far as inpatient volumes both for COVID and for flu," Kennedy said.

Additionally, Alabama has one of the country's lowest vaccination rates, with just 41.6% of the state's total population fully vaccinated, putting much of the state's population still at-risk for severe infection.

"Unless we see a dramatic uptick in the number of people that get vaccinated, our concern is that we will do this again in just a few months. And every time we do it, it seems to get worse," Kennedy said.

The ongoing crisis has left front-line workers frustrated, Kennedy said, admitting that she still does not see an end in sight.

"Watching people out in the community behave as though COVID is not an issue or that it's over, is really -- it's a really sharp contrast to what we're seeing in the hospital and sometimes that's very difficult to process," Kennedy said. "We don't have to be in these situations. We are choosing illness and death in a way that is just very unnatural."

International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman receives Covid monoclonal antibody treatment; even more thankful for vaccine

A treatment that is helping keep some COVID patients out of hospitals could soon be in short supply in Alabama. "I did receive word from our hospital here, as well as you know, an urgent care clinic that is providing a good number of monoclonal antibody treatment throughout this area, and they are expecting to not have any more as of this upcoming Sunday. Which puts us in a bad predicament," said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, said of monoclonal antibody treatment.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Washington Post

Alabama man dies after being turned away from 43 hospitals as covid packs ICUs, family says

When Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency last month, his Alabama family waited anxiously for a nearby hospital with available space in its intensive care unit. But in a state where coronavirus infections and unvaccinated patients have overwhelmed hospitals in recent months, finding an available ICU bed was an ordeal. It was so difficult, his family wrote this month, that the hospital in his hometown of Cullman, Ala., contacted 43 others in three states — and all were unable to give him the care he needed.
ALABAMA STATE
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
