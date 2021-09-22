Volleyball rolls to 3-1 win over Bemidji State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 20 St. Cloud State University volleyball team is not fooling around. After struggling in their trip out west, the Huskies hit their stride in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play over the weekend and saw their success continue Tuesday evening. Thanks to its dominant offense, St. Cloud State improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in NSIC play with a resounding 3-1 road win over Bemidji State.scsuhuskies.com
