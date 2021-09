The risk of dying after a stroke is greater among younger adults with diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. The risk of having an ischemic stroke — a stroke in which a blood vessel leading to the brain gets blocked (as opposed to a hemorrhagic stroke, in which a bleed occurs) — has been linked to many health factors that are common in people with diabetes, including high blood pressure and abnormal blood lipid (cholesterol and triglyceride) levels. But despite the potentially higher stroke risk that people with diabetes face, there haven’t been many studies looking at the factors that influence the risk of dying following a stroke in people with diabetes.

