SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Leaked VFX Photo Claims To Reveal Four Members Of The Sinister Six

Sony has tried multiple times to get a “Spider-Man” film franchise off the ground. And now, three separate times, it’s worked. However, they all tend to end badly. Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” run ended after a bad third film and was the subject of some behind-the-scenes studio meddling. Then Andrew Garfield’s “Amazing Spider-Man” had a rough start and seemed to suffer from Sony wanting to do way too much way too soon. Fingers crossed that Tom Holland’s run doesn’t fall apart in a similar fashion. But we’ll have to wait and see for that. However, when speaking about how his version fell apart, Andrew Garfield shed some light on what Sony did have planned if things continued for more films.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO