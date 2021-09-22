CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Leaked VFX Photo Claims To Reveal Four Members Of The Sinister Six

Like Avengers: Endgame before it, anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home is so high that we're beginning to see an increase in leaks. Unfortunately, most of them don't seem to be the real deal. The first trailer did confirm some previous plot leaks, however, and shots of Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Green Goblin were a lot more convincing than that clever fake featuring Andrew Garfield.

