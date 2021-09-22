CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

25 best public high schools in Michigan for 2022

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has ranked the best public high schools in Michigan for 2022, with Oakland and Washtenaw counties dominating the top of the chart. Niche released their annual School Rankings for 2022, ranking the best schools in every U.S. state. The rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education,” Niche said.

