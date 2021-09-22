Ex-NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos out of hospital following COVID-19

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos is out of the hospital after a battle with COVID-19.

He announced his diagnosis on Sept. 7, and shared a few updates from the hospital since then, including his stay in the intensive care unit. On Tuesday, Ceballos had good news.

“After 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME,” he posted to Instagram. “I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help.”

He also credit the doctors and nurses who treated him, saying they “did a great job especially in my darkest days, when I needed that extra push.”

Ceballos, 52, played in the NBA from 1990 through 2001 and is perhaps best known for winning the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with a blindfolded dunk.

He averaged 14.3 points per game in his career, including an All-Star season in 1995 following a trade from the Phoenix Suns to the Los Angeles Lakers.

–Field Level Media

