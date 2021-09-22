CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Montana discovery highlights life at the end of the dinosaur era

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbsNc_0c4JDNdf00

Paleontologists from the University of Washington and the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture spent the summer working in Montana. They dug up the fossilized remains of four dinosaurs. All of the dinosaur fossils will be taken to the Burke Museum, where the public will be able to watch the team of paleontologists remove the rock surrounding the fossils. Work at the museum will be carried out in the fossil preparation laboratory.

The fossilized remains are of several different types of dinosaurs. One of the fossils is of the hip bones of a theropod the size of an ostrich, a meat-eating dinosaur from the group that contains two of the most famous dinosaurs, the Tyrannosaurus rex and raptors. Another of the fossils includes the hip and legs of an unnamed duck-billed dinosaur.

Paleontologists unearthed the remains of the pelvis, a toe claw, and limbs from a theropod that the scientists haven’t yet identified. Those fossils could come from a rare ostrich-like creature called Anzu or be an entirely new species. One of the coolest discoveries from the site is the skull and other fossilized bones from a Triceratops.

Three of the four fossilized specimens were found in close proximity on Bureau of Land Management land in Montana leased to a rancher. All the fossils were found in northeastern Montana in the Hell Creek Formation dating to the end of the Cretaceous Period between 66 and 68 million years ago.

That formation is particularly interesting because it gives a snapshot of life on Earth just before, during, and after the K-Pg mass extinction event brought an end to the age of the dinosaurs. Paleontologists call the Hell Creek Formation excavation project unique because it samples plant and animal life throughout the rock. The formation sheds light on changes that occurred as the Earth transitioned from being dominated by dinosaurs to being dominated by mammals. All of the fossils, except for the Triceratops, have been removed from the formation. Triceratops excavation will require an additional field season as more bones were discovered.

Comments / 1

Related
Neowin

While not Jurassic Park, woolly mammoths could certainly be walking the Earth real soon

Most people who love the Jurassic Park movie franchise and are generally fans of dinosaurs, among other prehistoric animals, wish what was shown in the movie could be possible in real life too. While not dinosaur species like the T-Rex or so, a scientist, however, is trying to develop genetically engineered woolly mammoths, which are ancestors of modern-day elephants and thrived during the Ice Age.
ANIMALS
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
WILDLIFE
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#The Dinosaurs#The Tyrannosaurus Rex#Bureau Of Land Management#The Hell Creek Formation
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

T. Rex Wasn't Always at The Top of The Food Chain. Meet What Came Before

About 90 million years ago, a gigantic apex predator – a meat-eating dinosaur with serrated shark-like teeth – prowled what is now Uzbekistan, according to a new study of the behemoth's jawbone. The 26-foot-long (8 meters) beast weighed 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms), making it longer than an African elephant and...
WILDLIFE
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Taxidermist preserves terrifying 'monster fish' from the deep

(L) - The mouth of a huge monkfish, photographed by Jeroen. (@monster_fish_taxidermy/Zenger) A taxidermist in the Netherlands who preserves alien-appearing creatures from deep in the ocean is becoming widely known online and in the classroom for his photos. Jeroen, who prefers not to give his surname, spoke about his unusual...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
CBS News

Researchers who dangled a dozen endangered rhinos upside down earn Ig Nobel

What happens when you hang a rhinoceros upside down? That's what a group of researchers from Cornell University and Namibia's Ministry of Environment wanted to find out. So they dangled a dozen tranquilized black rhinos from a crane — and earned an award for their work. Science humor magazine Improbable...
ANIMALS
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
thewestsidegazette.com

Dino-Fright: Scientists Recreate The Devil-Horned Dinosaur That Rivaled T-Rex

A flesh-eating dinosaur with horns that earned it the name “carnivorous bull” takes shape in a “makeover” — a series of illustrations by researchers studying fossil evidence. Describing the theropod dinosaur for the first time, the scientists also discovered it had a unique scaly skin, according to their research published...
WILDLIFE
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy