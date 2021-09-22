FTE Events, Diversification & Board Update – A CEO bulletin
Doesn’t the world feel a bigger place again after the news on Monday that the US will end its travel ban? It’s certainly a major milestone in the recovery for our industry, and let’s hope more governments follow suit quickly. Travel is safe, and as Frank Borman once said, “Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit”. In a week where SpaceX completed its first all-civilian flight, we should all be able to look at a map again now and consider a potential destination for a holiday or business trip without worrying if we can get in or not. It’s time.www.futuretravelexperience.com
