FTE Events, Diversification & Board Update – A CEO bulletin

futuretravelexperience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoesn’t the world feel a bigger place again after the news on Monday that the US will end its travel ban? It’s certainly a major milestone in the recovery for our industry, and let’s hope more governments follow suit quickly. Travel is safe, and as Frank Borman once said, “Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit”. In a week where SpaceX completed its first all-civilian flight, we should all be able to look at a map again now and consider a potential destination for a holiday or business trip without worrying if we can get in or not. It’s time.

www.futuretravelexperience.com

Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
CBS Denver

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

DENVER(CBS4) – A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline’s vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion. (credit: CBS) Jaymee Barrington and her lawyers say she is “a devout Christian and holds the strong belief that her God and holy teachings do not permit the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine into her body.” The suit alleges she filed for a religious exemption, but she fears a suspension from work could lead to her termination after being with the company for 30 years. The suit states Barrington learned her exemption couldn’t be accommodated on Sept. 21. United Airlines released the following statement: Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy – vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United’s U.S. employees are vaccinated.
CENTENNIAL, CO
