IOWA CITY — Spending time in a children's hospital is not something anybody ever hopes to do. It can be a horrifying experience, leaving children and their families feeling isolated from the rest of the world. But on six Saturday's in the fall each year, the patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks Iowa's Kinnick Stadium, know they're not alone. It's when 70,000 fans, players, coaches and staff look up to the hospital at the end of the first quarter and wave, just to let them know people are thinking of them.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO