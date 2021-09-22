CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

City of Vandalia Receives Clean Audit Opinion

By Erica Foltz
vandaliaradio.com
 6 days ago

The Vandalia City Council heard its yearly audit on Monday evening and the City of Vandalia has been given a clean opinion on that audit. Ben Timmerman and Tricia Elam were on hand to present the audit. Elam pointed out several items in the audit including some areas where the city’s funds ended in better positions than expected or were better than the previous year due to certain factors. Some of those areas included sales tax revenues being higher than budgeted, expenditures being lower than budgeted and also funds showing a rebound with the city being done paying for a fire truck in the previous year. Elam also took time to point out funds where the city had surplus and had chosen not to raise the tax levy on those funds for multiple years, and now those surplus funds are starting to decrease. After hearing the audit presentation, the council voted 6-0 to accept the yearly audit.

