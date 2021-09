Join with The Salvation Army this Sept. 26 for the Annual Day of Prayer for Victims of Human Trafficking. “The Salvation Army is deeply committed to fighting and responding to human trafficking,” said Territorial Social Justice Ministries Director Jacqui Larsson. “We believe that prayer is a powerful tool to fight for freedom and work toward a world free from exploitation, and we invite you to join Salvationists around the world to corporately cry out for justice and freedom. Whether you decide to lead a prayer walk in your community, teach a Bible study or pray on this topic at your corps, we hope you will join us to pray specifically for the survivors, the perpetrators and those on the frontlines.”

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO