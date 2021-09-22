12: Dating advice in 2021 with Kat Phrasavath

In 2016, Kat Marryshow Katawczik was feeling burned out. As an AGH trauma nurse for more than 15 years at that time, she decided she needed something fun in her life. Katawczik spotted a mobile boutique at a street fair and was intrigued. She bought a truck and designed the inside to make it look like “a boutique out of Miami.” White floors, white brick walls and all the hangers are white. “It really makes the clothing pop,” Katawczik says. “A good friend of mine, Mike Holzworth, up-fit the interior. He is really talented and was able to make some really fun additions and made it easy for me to run on my own.”

