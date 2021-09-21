C3 report urges doubling transit ridership by 2024 to achieve climate goals

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released the first installment of the Sixth Assessment Report in August that pointed towards a particular threat to Humboldt county, the disruption of ocean currents. Just off the Humboldt coast flows the California current, which brings cold water down from the North Pacific, and the Davidson current that brings warm water up from the south. The circulation of this sea water is not only the driving force behind Humboldt’s wetter weather and lower temperatures, but they also bring in zooplankton that fish and birds prey on.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO