C3 report urges doubling transit ridership by 2024 to achieve climate goals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Charlottesville Community Collaborative — or C3 — has released a report showing improved transit as a key to reach climate goals by getting more cars off the roads. C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse says the report follows a year long analysis — and outlines 14 recommendations to improve and expand transit, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build a more equitable community.

Comments / 0

