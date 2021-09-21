C3 report urges doubling transit ridership by 2024 to achieve climate goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Charlottesville Community Collaborative — or C3 — has released a report showing improved transit as a key to reach climate goals by getting more cars off the roads. C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse says the report follows a year long analysis — and outlines 14 recommendations to improve and expand transit, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build a more equitable community.cvillecountry.com
