Trea Turner gave us another all-time smooth slide into home plate

Cue up the Rob Thomas and Santana, because Trea Turner’s so smooth.

As we found out back in August, the Los Angeles Dodgers infielder is the king of smooth slides, which turned into some pretty great memes.

But this turned out not to be a one-time thing. No, King Smooth Trea Turner apparently slides like this into home a lot. And during Tuesday night’s 5-4 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies, Turner gave us more sliding gold.

Who knew sliding could be this great to watch? I mean, yeah, there are swim moves and face plants and all kinds of gymnastics. But this is just beautiful:

And the original from August:

Just like the ocean under the moon.

Gallery

30 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros