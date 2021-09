In the before time, you could catch the Jeff Elliott Jazz Jam at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club about once a month. Then it became one of those things you wished you could do just one more time, like seeing a departed loved one or riding your bike on the sidewalk with no hands. Well, it actually happened. On September 12, Elliott and a couple of handfuls of virtuoso musicians created the sweetest Sunday afternoon a music lover could hope for.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO