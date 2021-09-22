CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bonfire Night at risk as fireworks hit by Brexit supply issues, with predictions of 70 per cent fall in stock

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmwHt_0c4J8uBC00
Importers fear that there won’t be enough stock left for New Year celebrations (Atlas Photography)

Fireworks have become the latest item to be hit by Brexit supply chain shortages, with one company predicting a 70 per cent plunge in the industry-wide stock.

A wholesale company based in Doncaster has warned that there won’t be enough fireworks for the usual Bonfire Night celebrations, and that price rises are inevitable.

They blamed the problems within the industry on changes to product certification post-Brexit, a shortage of labour, and increased checks on imports.

Richard Hogg, shop manager at Fireworks Kingdom, said importing fireworks had become “very difficult and unstable in the wake of Brexit”.

He added: “Our industry is being hit particularly hard, receiving just 30 per cent of the usual annual supply.

“It’s gutting to see the shelves empty at stores across the UK when we’d usually be preparing for our busiest season. While we do have some stock, other stores haven’t been so fortunate. We’ve recently received 30 calls in a day from other fireworks stores, asking if we have any stock that can be sent over.”

Most fireworks are imported from China, and prior to Brexit, the UK could use a code associated with the manufacturing site in China to identify and trace the explosives as they made their way to British shelves.

However, now the UK isn’t within the EU, importers depend on whichever EU member state the explosives go through to pass on the code.

“Shipping companies are now asking for a £5,000 deposit per container, in case the EU member state denies our application to import from China via one of their ports,” Mr Hogg explained, “despite this route being a key way that many UK companies import.

“On top of shipping costs, we’re now looking at around £30,000 to £50,000 to import a container of fireworks – if we can secure a container in the first place.”

He predicted that Bonfire Night this year would have just 30 per cent of the usual supply.

“Ultimately, the increase in importing costs and reduced supply due to Brexit has started to increase the cost of celebrations for the consumer,” Mr Hogg said.

Secretary of the British Fireworks Association, Lawrence Black, said the situation was “a perfect storm”. He added: “Everyone here is down on orders. We’re probably getting a third less than what we ordered.

“It’s a really worrying year for the industry. There will be gaps on the shelves within the firework world.”

Chris Clarke, general manager of supplier Big In Fireworks, agreed, saying: “The shipping lines are so far behind, we’re just not getting stock into the country in time.

“As an importer, you just can’t get it in. I don’t think there’ll be any fireworks left after Bonfire Night for new year.”

A transition to different product markings for fireworks from 1st January 2023 has also impacted stock. Suppliers usually import their products far in advance of when they are intended to be sold because of the long shelf-life of explosives.

However, wholesalers don’t want to take the risk of stocking up on fireworks with the old product labels, in case they can’t sell them before the 2023 deadline.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
WORLD
The Independent

Panic-buying is the inevitable result of this government’s failures

The past few years have been punctuated by repeated episodes of panic-buying, of which the fuel crisis is just the latest, but almost certainly not the last given the politicians Britain has cursed itself with. Those politicians have told people not to do it. They’ve railed against it. It’s not...
WORLD
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Health workers must be prioritised, No 10 told as army put on standby and prices soar

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned, amid reports of medical staff being unable to drive into work as pumps run dry across the country.The British Medical Association (BMA) said “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.It comes after ministers announced on Monday that up to 150...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
propertyindustryeye.com

Tenant demand hits record high as supply continues to fall

The average number of new prospective tenants registered per estate agency branch increased to 107 in August, up from July’s figure of 102, according to the latest figures from ARLA Propertymark. This is the highest figure ever recorded, breaking last month’s previous record. The data also shows that the number...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Firework#British#Eu
DailyFx

Stocks Hit as Evergrande Risk Begins to Spread

The week is starting with a risk off move as worries around Evergrande continue to spread. The Fed has a rate decision on Wednesday which means that they’re in a blackout period now, preventing the possibility of Fed-speak to perk markets up until we hear the rate decision later this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Beta News

APIs can help to solve Brexit data issues

New research from MuleSoft shows 54 percent of UK businesses say Brexit has presented them with data access and management challenges. The problem isn't just a British one though. 40 percent of German and 39 percent of French businesses also report that Brexit has made it more difficult for them to access and manage data.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mirror

Primark warns of stock delays over winter as it's hit by supply chain chaos

Primark has cautioned customers over supply chain delays after admitting the pingdemic has affected its autumn winter stock levels. Owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said Primark was "experiencing some delays to the handover of some autumn/winter inventory caused by port and container freight disruptions". The clothing chain today said its...
RETAIL
The Independent

Panic-buyers exacerbating ‘temporary’ petrol supply crisis, says AA president

Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA, Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”. “Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast.The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Leeds cancels bonfire night for second year running amid continuing coronavirus fears

Forget fears about Christmas being cancelled again this year, one English city has scrapped bonfire night.Leeds Council has axed its six annual firework celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus fears there.It says it has taken the action because it could not ensure the events – which attract some 100,000 people every year – were Covid secure.It makes the West Yorkshire city the first place in England to effectively cancel 5 November this year.But residents have already labelled the decision “joyless” in an almost immediate backlash.Announcing the decision, Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “We certainly did...
WORLD
Reuters

US stocks fall on growth worries and China risk, before FOMC

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled on Monday, as concerns about the pace of a global recovery spurred a selloff across sectors at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields also fell as worries about...
MARKETS
The Independent

Panic buyers form massive queue at petrol station amid fuel crisis

Cars were filmed waiting in a huge queue in front of a petrol station in Bushey, Hertfordshire during a weekend that saw many people panic buying amid Britain’s worsening fuel supply crisis. Thousands of service stations have run dry amid the frenzy, which has seen customers fighting over the limited...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks hit fresh highs amid COVID-era supply chain chaos

The mainstream press is now awash in articles on global supply chain breakdowns, exorbitant shipping costs, clogged ports, emptying store shelves and rising inflation. That’s good news for sentiment toward many (but not all) ocean shipping stocks. After a summer lull, shares of bulker owners, container lines, container-ship lessors and...
INDUSTRY
washingtonnewsday.com

Aluminium falls below $3,000 due to supply concerns, but stocks are mixed.

Aluminium falls below $3,000 due to supply concerns, but stocks are mixed. On Monday, aluminium prices surpassed $3,000 per tonne for the first time in 13 years due to supply concerns, while stock markets were mixed as record-high US inflation fueled fears that the Federal Reserve might have to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Asda restock sells out, here’s who could drop next

The Xbox series X is almost one year old, but since launching has been consistently sold out everywhere in the UK. A worldwide shortage of microprocessors, combined with collapsing supply chains at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox consistently.The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out in minutes or even seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grab one in time.If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.Read more:Where to buy a PS5 in the UKBest games consoles 2021: How to chooseIs the Xbox Game Pass worth the money?Where to buy Xbox series X: Tracking major UK retailersCheck stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below: Microsoft StoreBoxAmazonGameSmyths ToysCurrys PC WorldJohn Lewis & PartnersArgosAsdaAOShopToVeryBTEEEbuyerSimply Games
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Competition law suspended as ministers step in to battle petrol panic buying

Competition law has been suspended in an attempt to get a grip on the fuel shortages being driven by panic-buying motorists, ministers have announced.The decision comes after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with oil companies and retailers on Sunday to address another day of continued queuing for the pumps, with thousands of petrol stations running dry.A scuffle at a north London petrol station was posted on social media as motorists waited to fill up their tanks in a bout of “frenzied buying” sparked after concerns from BP that the HGV driver shortage could impact its ability to keep up with...
INDUSTRY
Financial World

Crude oil totters 2 per cent on risk aversion, strong US Dollar

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had taken a tattering header of over 2.0 per cent amid a histrionic shift in investors’ morale, as market participants grew wary ahead of a US Fed policy meet scheduled to take place this week and a rekindling of American Dollar’s safe-haven bid had heavily weighed on commodities including the precious black gold contracts’ prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Time Out Global

Victoria has hit its 70 per cent first dose vaccination target

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy