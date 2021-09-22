Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead

VERONA, Va. — While the search for her body continues, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday evening missing three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is dead. The toddler was placed in the care of Candi Royer in October 2020 shortly before her mother, Amanda Arey, 38, of Staunton, was incarcerated in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. Sheriff Donald L. Smith announced on Sept. 13 that Khaleesi had not been sighted since February, and Royer, 41, was believed to have run off with her boyfriend Travis Brown, 29, who was wanted in five localities.