Vandalia School Board Hears Concerns of District Residents

By Erica Foltz
 6 days ago

The Vandalia School Board heard from two residents of the school district during its monthly meeting on Monday night. During the public comment section, two people requested to speak to the board with Carol Kerr being the first to address the board. Kerr explained that she had come before the board to ask them two questions. After explaining she had research with her that showed masks are dangerous, she said through her research she decided to “follow the money” and asked if the district was receiving money in exchange for having masking and protocols in place.

