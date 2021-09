Trans World Airlines launched its first jet service on January 25, 1959, between New York-Idlewild and San Francisco. The route was chosen by TWA’s then-President Howard Hughes to compete with American Airlines’ new jet service between New York-Idlewild and Los Angeles. Hughes pushed TWA’s finances to the limit to enter the jet age by ordering eight new Boeing 707-120’s in February 1956. TWA dubbed the new jet service “Star Stream’’ and even gave it its own set of standards in luxury jet travel.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO