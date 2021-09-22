CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Warzone rewards players with Sai melee weapons in Numbers event

By Hope Bellingham
 5 days ago
Call of Duty: Warzone Numbers event is now live. Bringing back a storyline from the original Black Ops, the Numbers event can be played in either Warzone or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. According to a blog post explaining the event on the official Call of Duty website, operators are hearing an unfamiliar voice reciting numbers in their earpieces as well as seeing number hallucinations as they navigate various maps.

