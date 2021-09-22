Call of Duty: Warzone rewards players with Sai melee weapons in Numbers event

Raven Software Have Released A New Patch That Has Nerfed Some Weapons. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular games out and a top player in the battle royale genre since its release in March 2020. With a new map and anti-cheat coming upon the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, fans are excited for the new change and hopeful that the persistent issue of hackers is dealt with. In the interim, Raven Software are attempting to balance the weapons in the game. In doing so, they have released new patch notes which may affect the meta once again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO