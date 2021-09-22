CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Man 'killed partner before jumping off shopping centre roof' in murder-suicide

By ( Image: HertsLive)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A man who jumped off a shopping centre roof is believed to have killed his partner in a suspected murder-suicide plot.

The man was found dead close to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire at around 12.30pm on Friday.

Officers believe the man jumped from the roof of the seven-storey car park attached to the shopping centre and was found unresponsive.

Despite the emergency services attending the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Later the same day, police received a report that a woman had been found dead inside a home in the same town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIX9P_0c4J8Btr00
The man was found unresponsive close to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City ( Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

Officers attended the property in a residential area of the town at around 5.30pm and discovered the woman's body.

Detectives confirmed both of the people were known to one another and an investigation was launched by the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: "The man’s death is now being treated as a suspected suicide and the woman’s death is being treated as a suspected murder.

"Police believe both the deaths to be linked and are not seeking anyone else in connection with them."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shopping#Uk#Herts Major Crime Unit
The Independent

Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
BBC

Killamarsh deaths: Man arrested after four bodies found

A murder investigation has been launched after four people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire. Officers were called to a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, at 07:25 BST on Sunday after concerns were raised about the people living there. Police said they have arrested a man and are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Dancer, 22, and man, 41, found dead in same house were in relationship – police

Ms Durdant-Hollamby, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found by police shortly after 1pm on Friday. Police have confirmed the man found dead in the same property as a 22-year-old dancer in Kettering was in a relationship with her. The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found by police shortly...
CELEBRITIES
Times and Democrat

Santee man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

A 29-year-old Cameron man is accused of killing a Santee man. Diamante “Dee” Darcell Starks, of 8 Reynolds Court, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He’s accused of shooting 26-year-old Damien Garner of Jack Branch Road, Santee. The shooting incident...
SANTEE, SC
Free Lance-Star

Fredericksburg man who reported death as suicide charged with murder

A Fredericksburg man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge that stemmed from a fatal shooting that he initially reported as a suicide. Christopher Mack Alexander, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
BBC

Bournville park attack: Boy held after six-year-old assaulted

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after an attack on a six-year-old girl. West Midlands Police said the incident had happened at Rowheath Park, in Bournville, Birmingham, on Saturday. The force said the girl had been out with her family at a playground when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy