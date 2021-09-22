Numbers game: How SP+ and other ratings can give you a betting edge

Bet the number, not the team. That has long been a motto for sharp bettors. You create a model of one form or another, you decide you'll bet on a given team if their number is, say, -9 or better, and you wait to pounce. You don't just say "I really like how Team A has looked lately," or "Team B is due a good result," or "Team C always loses big games on the road." Creating a model or set of heuristics for yourself and having a general understanding of the distribution of probabilities will probably take you a lot further down the road in the betting world. It's not so much "Bet the number, not the team," as it is, "Bet the number and the team," but that doesn't sound quite as good.