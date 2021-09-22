CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Many people from mostly Haitian migrant group now being allowed to remain in the U.S. while seeking asylum

Cover picture for the articleAs the migrant surge along the border continues, many Haitians are now allowed to remain in the United States. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
wabcradio.com

Report: Thousands of Haitian migrants are being released into the US

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large...
texasstandard.org

All Eyes Are On The City of Del Rio, As Haitian Migrants Seek Asylum At Bridge

Images of border patrol agents on horseback charging at migrant men, women and children in Del Rio have spread across the Internet, along with what some critics call mixed messaging from the Biden administration when it comes to immigration. And it’s all happening in a small border town with very limited resources.
NBC San Diego

Over 10,000 Mostly Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum Converge Under Texas Bridge

Thousands of migrants, mostly people from Haiti fleeing instability in their country following an assassination and a devastating earthquake, are gathered under an international bridge in Del Rio seeking refuge in the United States. NBC News reports the number of migrants topped more than 10,000 Friday, according to two senior...
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
Atlanta Daily World

Inhumane treatment of Haitian Migrants at U.S. Border is deplorable

Black Southern Women’s Collective Condemns Treatment of Haitian Migrants at U.S. Border; Urges Humanitarian Relief. The Black Southern Women’s Collective today raised their voices with advocacy groups centering Black immigrants and condemned the inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border. The group released the following statement:. “Humanitarianism does...
CBS News

White House response to Haitian migrants divides Democratic coalition

The White House's handling of thousands of migrants from Haiti at the U.S.-Mexico border is angering key members of the Democratic caucus. Politico's national political correspondent Sabrina Rodriguez joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the response and why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is seeing his approval rating drop.
CBS News

CBS News

