OPINION: Florida needs infrastructure built to last
Herald Tribune
5 days ago
While Congress considers much-needed investments in roads, sewers and other critical infrastructure, it must consider a crucial component: How do we get the most value for our money when a changing climate challenges the resilience of the things we depend on every day?. Right now the U.S. is dealing with...
Ron DeSantis loves food. Who doesn't? As Florida's governor travels constantly around the state, he pays feel-good visits to Mom-and-Pop restaurants to salute their contributions to the economy and sample their mouth-watering treats. On Thursday, it was Dominic's Deli & Eatery in Palm Coast, according to the governor's Twitter feed....
Society thinks about history in decades. In the last hundred years, we’ve seen exponential growth in technology, education and science on a decade-by-decade timeline. Between the 1990s and 2000s, we have leaped into the social media and internet universe, components of our lives today that were unfathomable a decade earlier.
Florida businesses will begin to rack up fines Thursday for requiring proof of vaccinations from customers. This move, compounded with the loss of certain unemployment benefits a few weeks ago, means Florida citizens will be forced back to working in potentially unsafe conditions. The state must retract the fine and...
There is a lot of discussion about what news outlets and their readers can do to help the state of journalism. Recently, there has been serious discussion among legislators, both at the state and federal level, about what can be done. In Washington, D.C., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer signed...
I read with great concern the recent guest editorial titled “Gov. DeSantis loves to eat. Why can’t hungry kids in Florida?” At All Faiths Food Bank, while ending hunger – forever – is our ultimate goal, feeding hungry kids is the top priority. It is deeply troubling that the state has yet to apply for up to $820 million in federal food assistance that would help feed hungry, low-income children.
We need a better governor. Someone who takes to heart the job of an elected leader; to make sure people can be lifted up; by access to good jobs; by access to excellent education at any stage of life; by getting support as needed for food and housing security; by maintaining our public infrastructure and the welfare that we all need: safe neighborhoods, efficient public transportation which runs on time; telecommunication that works well in both urban and rural settings. Let’s face it folks: “rugged individuals” cannot manage these heavy lifts. That’s what good government is for. I am writing in support of former longtime Rep. Les Gara. Please check out what he has to offer Alaska at www.LesGara.com. Gara wants to grow Alaska’s main industries, but not at the expense of Alaskans. He will continue to develop tourism but encourage travellers that stay longer; he will support mines with sound mitigation plans but does not support Pebble Mine which would sit at the headwaters of the largest salmon run left on the planet; he will work to finally create an oil production tax structure that favors Alaskans instead of the big players who mostly spend their profits out of state. Right now, Alaska is living on interest from the corpus of the Permanent Fund. We need to preserve the principal for future generations and diversify our income sources. Les Gara has everything I want in a leader: focus, dedication, love of our great State, deep understanding of the legislative process, open mindedness and a sense of humor.
As a former Cuban refugee and businesswoman, I have witnessed the very positive economic, social and cultural contributions that immigrants make to our state and country. Seventy-four Florida CEOs, including me, recently wrote to Florida members of Congress to ask them to actively support a path to permanence for DREAMers, TPS holders, farmworkers and essential workers. If Congress approves this path, immigrants will be able to fully contribute to our economic prosperity as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legal escapades attempting to stop the possible fall launch of Florida sports betting moved forward with new filings on Tuesday. The West Flagler Associates’ lawyers filed their response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ motion to dismiss and the Seminole Tribe’s motion to intervene in the court case. Neither action was unexpected, and they set the stage for a showdown over a motion that, if granted, would stall the South Florida gaming operator’s efforts to stop the Seminole Tribe from launching sports betting.
When it comes to the condition of our critical infrastructure, we get what we pay for. Decades of kicking the can down the road have left Minnesota with more than 600 bridges and nearly 5,000 miles of highway in poor condition. We are currently looking at $7.5 billion worth of necessary infrastructure repair and improvements to ensure safe drinking water for the next 20 years. And, our energy grid is not ready to meet the growing demand for renewable energy and electrification of transportation.
When I reviewed the bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it was immediately apparent to me that this legislation would benefit all areas of Kansas, from Johnson County, part of which I am privileged to represent in the Kansas Senate, to Garden City, where I graduated from community college. That is why I am glad we are represented by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a self-proclaimed “infrastructure nerd” with a deep understanding of the need for investment in the vital infrastructure we use daily. I am confident she will help usher through the much-needed federal infrastructure package — including renewable energy investment — for our great state.
Last month, the United States Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure package. Idaho Sens. Risch and Crapo voted to support the package. Since then, several have expressed frustration — and, at times, anger — at our senators for casting their supportive vote. As a significant element of this legislation impacts Idaho’s water user community, I offer some perspective.
Bob Dylan wrote that you don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. In Florida, the winds of change in public education clearly are favoring parental choice – and it's not necessary to put a moist finger in the air to detect the trend. Just look at...
On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be the state's new surgeon general and secretary of the state's health department. "Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career," DeSantis said at a news conference. "We feel that Joe is just the right guy for the job."
The scenes from the border are dire and heartrending. More than 14,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, crowded under and near a bridge in a makeshift camp. Women gave birth among the squalor. Men and children waded through the Rio Grande to Mexico for food, clean water and diapers. The...
Florida State Rep. Webster Barnaby filed HB 167 on Sept. 22, an anti-abortion bill which forces physicians to test for a “fetal heartbeat” when a woman tries to get an abortion and reject the procedure if one is detected. Barnaby’s proposal would ban abortions after six weeks, punish doctors with...
September 27, 2021 - Terran Orbital, one of the world's leading providers and innovators of satellites, will build a $300 million commercial spacecraft and constellation facility on the Space Coast. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the news Monday morning during a press conference at Space Florida. DeSantis said it will bring more than 2,000 jobs to the state, with an estimated annual salary of $84,000 by the fourth quarter of 2025. Terran Orbital's new facility will be located at Space Florida's launch and landing facility. He said this will be the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
BRADENTON -- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody endorsed on Monday federal legislation that she said will deter people from harming police officers and other first responders. “I am asking congressional leaders to take immediate action to protect those who swore an oath to serve by supporting the Thin Blue Line...
The facility will be constructed at the Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) on Merritt Island, Florida and will consist of ten automated and augmented hangers capable of producing thousands of different types of space vehicles per year. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces that Terran Orbital will invest $300 million in...
Here’s an easy way to to tell how important Iowa roads, highways, bridges and waterways are to farmers. The next time you are at a gas station or rest stop along I-80 or I-35, ask a truck driver what’s in their load. Or visit a rail yard or barge loading facility and watch as Iowa corn, soybeans, ethanol, pork, beef and more agricultural products are sent out to feed, fuel not only the country but the world.
Comments / 0