Jamestown, NY

City Council Hears Bow Hunting Proposal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeard a proposal to allow bow hunting for deer in the city at its work session Monday. Council member Tom Nelson, who led the Deer Management Ad Hoc Committee, said calls about deer have been the biggest complaint in his ward, “Most of the complaints I get are about damage they do to property. We haven’t had many vehicle-deer accidents. That’s not a major concern although I’ve had people complain about the deer crossing down at the bottom of Camp as they approach Foote [Avenue].”

