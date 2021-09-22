CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell's Kaspen Alm answers the call for bigger role on Kernel volleyball team

By Marcus Traxler
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaspen Alm was given a bigger role for the Mitchell High School volleyball team this season. And so far, she’s answered the call. The Kernels’ tallest player has been a tough presence at the net for opponents in Mitchell’s 7-4 start to the 2021 season. Alm, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter for the Kernels, has logged 143 kills in the first 11 matches of the season for Mitchell, at a rate of 4.3 per set played for the Kernels. She has already matched her production for the 2020 season, in which she had 143 kills in 20 matches in MHS’ 6-14 campaign a year ago.

