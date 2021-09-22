CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents offer M4s their top lessons on the Match process

By Brendan Murphy
AMA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho better to offer a map for success during the residency-selection process than those who recently traversed the road?. In a recent AMA-member exclusive event, residency program directors and resident physicians offered insight on the key final details of a medical student’s application—the Electronic Residency Application Service opened Sept. 1 but programs cannot access applications in the system until Sept. 29—along with broader advice about the process that culminates with the Match in March. A recording of the event is available for AMA members.

www.ama-assn.org

