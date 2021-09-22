Black Bean Hummus

Shrimp scampi is delicious—but shrimp is expensive, and so is wine. So when I want to channel those buttery, garlicky flavors on a budget, I turn to big beans, which, once cooked, are almost the size of a shrimp. Not to mention they make their own super savory broth as they simmer (so then I can drink my wine instead). The name of the game here isn't to feel like we're missing out and "can't" buy seafood, but instead to get confident making vegetarian swaps, because they're almost always cheaper and, yeah, just as delicious. Still, to achieve that, for lack of a better word, scampiness, I do add a bit of briny-sweet fish sauce to the pasta—you can skip it if you’re vegetarian, but otherwise do try it, even if you think you don’t like fish sauce.

