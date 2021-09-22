Hobby Lobby opening likely to miss Christmas

SELINSGROVE — The opening of the new Holly Lobby store in Monroe Township has been delayed until late December.

Construction of the new crafts and home decor store at the former Weis Markets next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall has been delayed by nationwide building material shortages, said Margie Deppen, manager of the mall which owns the property.

On Tuesday, Hobby Lobby issued a statement announcing the projected opening is late December.

“I’m disappointed — I think everyone is — that it won’t be open for the holiday season,” said Deppen. “But it’s understandable. I’m just excited they’re going to be here. Come Dec. 27, I’ll be in line to get in.”

The Oklahoma City-based national arts and crafts retailer operates 900 stores nationwide, including 22 stores in Pennsylvania.

The new location will add between 35 and 50 new jobs at $17 per hour for full-time associates and $11 per hour for part-time positions, the company said in a statement.

“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that Selinsgrove shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising.

Each store offers more than 70,000 crafts and home decor items, including fabric, floral, custom framing, baskets and jewelry-making products.