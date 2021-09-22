CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe Township, PA

Hobby Lobby opening likely to miss Christmas

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhqDi_0c4J687f00

SELINSGROVE — The opening of the new Holly Lobby store in Monroe Township has been delayed until late December.

Construction of the new crafts and home decor store at the former Weis Markets next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall has been delayed by nationwide building material shortages, said Margie Deppen, manager of the mall which owns the property.

On Tuesday, Hobby Lobby issued a statement announcing the projected opening is late December.

“I’m disappointed — I think everyone is — that it won’t be open for the holiday season,” said Deppen. “But it’s understandable. I’m just excited they’re going to be here. Come Dec. 27, I’ll be in line to get in.”

The Oklahoma City-based national arts and crafts retailer operates 900 stores nationwide, including 22 stores in Pennsylvania.

The new location will add between 35 and 50 new jobs at $17 per hour for full-time associates and $11 per hour for part-time positions, the company said in a statement.

“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that Selinsgrove shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising.

Each store offers more than 70,000 crafts and home decor items, including fabric, floral, custom framing, baskets and jewelry-making products.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Monroe Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobby Lobby#Christmas#Advertising#Holly Lobby#Weis Markets
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
157
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy