Baseball

Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Collects three more hits

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Ibanez started at first base and went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Yankees. Ibanez continues to show a lively bat despite moving around the diamond. He's 7-for-15 in four games since coming off the injured list, while seeing time at first base, second base and designated hitter.

Lone Star Ball

Calhoun, Ibanez to rehab with Round Rock

Willie Calhoun and Andy Ibanez are joining the Round Rock Express today on rehab assignments, the Rangers announced today. Calhoun, who has been out for two months with a broken arm, has been on a rehab assignment with the ACL squad for the past several days, and is now being assigned to Round Rock. Ibanez, who has been out with a left hamstring strain the past two weeks, is just beginning his rehab assignment.
MLB
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez starting for Texas on Sunday

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ibanez is getting the nod at first base while batting fifth in the order against Orioles starter John Means. Our models project Ibanez for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
#Rangers#Yankees#Injured List
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
chatsports.com

Updated BA top 100 has three Rangers

Baseball America has released their final in-season update of their top 100 prospects list for 2021, and if you are one of those folks who says, well, yeah, the Rangers have a lot of prospects, but what about top 50 guys, I have some good news for you. Texas has...
MLB
True Blue LA

Andy Pages hits two homers, has 30 on season

Andy Pages has been the player of the day a number of times this season and he’ll likely have the honor many times next season. The 20-year-old outfielder hit two more home runs on Sunday, giving him 30 on the season for the Loons. In 114 games this season, Pages...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Hit hard by Houston

Alexy allowed six runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over 3.2 relief innings in Monday's 15-1 loss to the Astros. Alexy made two encouraging starts for the Rangers, throwing 11 scoreless innings, before manager Chris Woodward opted to piggyback him for his third outing behind starter Spencer Howard. Alexy discussed the changes in preparation needed to come out of the bullpen with Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "It's always different when you are coming out of the bullpen," the right-hander said. "Deciphering when to start getting really ready is always a little different out there." He had pitched in a similar role six times in the minors, but that was after a definite one-inning limit for the game opener. On Monday, Howard was on a 50-pitch limit, but there was no telling how long he would last.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rangers' DJ Peters: Cranks three-run homer

Peters went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Astros. Peters' lone hit of the night was a big one, as he took Zack Greinke deep to center field for a three-run shot to extend the Rangers' lead to 8-0. The 25-year-old is hitting just .224/.224/.490 over 12 games in September but does have four home runs and 11 RBI over that span. Since being added to the big-league roster Aug. 2, Peters is slashing .204/.226/.456 with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 19 runs scored, a steal and 3:53 BB:K over 38 games. He's showcased some nice power at the plate, but strikeouts continue to remain a problem for the rookie outfielder.
SPORTS

